Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$207.38.

Shares of L stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$213.27. 132,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,268. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$186.31. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$146.49 and a 12-month high of C$216.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$2,109,706.39. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91. Insiders have sold a total of 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

