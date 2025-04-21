AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 7,784,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,683,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

