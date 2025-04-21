Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.52. 2,797,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,802,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.