Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.21 and last traded at $55.07. 5,364,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,565,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.02.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

