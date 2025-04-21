NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday after Williams Trading lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $73.00. Williams Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $53.87. 3,527,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,148,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

