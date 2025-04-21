IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.10. 3,916,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 23,874,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 572,568 shares in the company, valued at $10,632,587.76. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,550.70. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of IonQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

