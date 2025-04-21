Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $330.99 and last traded at $321.04. Approximately 7,424,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,931,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.28 and a 200 day moving average of $311.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. Amundi grew its position in Strategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after buying an additional 303,517 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

