MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 24,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 992,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

