MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 24,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 992,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MultiSensor AI
MultiSensor AI Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.
About MultiSensor AI
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MultiSensor AI
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.