Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Increases By 19.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,568.0 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $20.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

