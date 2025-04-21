Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Increases By 19.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,568.0 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $20.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.
About Signify
