Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.45.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.47 on Monday, hitting C$65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 949,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,491. The company has a market cap of C$79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$60.68 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.93.

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.