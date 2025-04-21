Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 19.5% in March

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DKL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.97. 139,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $45.71.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $209.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.83%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

