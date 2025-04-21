Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,547,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,869.3 days.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
