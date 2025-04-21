Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,547,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,869.3 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

