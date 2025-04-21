ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENEOS Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY traded up C$0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. ENEOS has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.53.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.39 billion for the quarter.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

