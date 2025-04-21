ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Update

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.23. 1,343,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

