HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,277.80. This trade represents a 27.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.