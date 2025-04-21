Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Price

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REXR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 4.4 %

REXR traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 1,233,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $208,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,558,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 335.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.