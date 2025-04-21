Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELD. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,464. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.94 and a 12-month high of C$28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.22, for a total transaction of C$187,540.50. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total value of C$111,600.00. Insiders sold 40,924 shares of company stock valued at $811,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.