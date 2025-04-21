Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

CXB traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.22. 4,570,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

