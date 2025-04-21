Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$60.29. 43,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$55.25 and a one year high of C$82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

