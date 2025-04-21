AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 141,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$40.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 19,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,936.22. Also, Director Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total transaction of C$966,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 398,414 shares of company stock worth $15,302,227 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.