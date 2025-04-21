Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.19. 8,911,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,111,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $9,199,489.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,270.12. This trade represents a 96.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,784,193 shares of company stock valued at $137,892,219. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.