Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 4,218,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,748,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

