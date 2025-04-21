CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $361.83 and last traded at $364.76. 710,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,095,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

