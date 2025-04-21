Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.11 and last traded at $92.38. Approximately 4,569,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,769,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $734.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,852,396.42. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,305 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.4% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

