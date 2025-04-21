Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.69. 91,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

