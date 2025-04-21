agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 1,546,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,772,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1,271.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 133,674 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth $428,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

