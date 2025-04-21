Short Interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Declines By 23.6%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 77.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ATRenew by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 724,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ATRenew by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Stock Performance

NYSE RERE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.03. 707,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,256. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $495.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

