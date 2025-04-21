Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 422,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,496,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $891.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 90.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 184,111 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 689,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

