Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.51 and last traded at $84.98. 9,718,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,887,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

