Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 6.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.59. 42,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 547,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

