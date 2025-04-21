GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GMS Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 110,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. GMS has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 1,085,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $109,277,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in GMS by 17.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 94,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

