Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,050.52. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,467. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of 143.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

