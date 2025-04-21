Royal Bank of Canada Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $252.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $200.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,462,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

