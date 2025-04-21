JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $48.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDU. China Renaissance downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 848,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,169. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 330.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 230,140 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

