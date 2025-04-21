Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2025 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2025 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.80 to C$12.00.

4/3/2025 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

4/2/2025 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/6/2025 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$16.60 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN remained flat at C$10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 554,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,134. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

