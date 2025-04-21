Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 80,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 898,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of -1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after buying an additional 1,579,492 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 450,531 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.