Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.61. 105,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 688,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 732.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xencor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

