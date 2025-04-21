Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Trading 7.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.41. 94,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 323,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,977,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,603,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,010,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,856,000. Finally, Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,438,000.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

