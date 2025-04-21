T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 941,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 689,155 shares.The stock last traded at $29.82 and had previously closed at $30.49.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

