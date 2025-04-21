WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,621,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,969 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $8.23.

WeRide Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

