PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 105762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 936,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PagerDuty by 989.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 655,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,222.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 431,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 398,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,574,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

