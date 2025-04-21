Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $31.46. 21,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 522,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HELE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $707.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

