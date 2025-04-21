Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 54828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,932.72. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,667. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.