First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 710,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 935,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.
