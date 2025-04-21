Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Drops By 17.1%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Educational Development worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.24. 2,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

