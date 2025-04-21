Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 47119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVOL ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

