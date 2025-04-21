Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 47119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.