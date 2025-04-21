Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Declines By 17.3%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IQVIA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IQV traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 694,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,018. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

