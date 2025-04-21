Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Declines By 17.0%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYR Group

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

MYR Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.92. 35,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,384. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. MYR Group has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $171.10.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.