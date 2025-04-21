Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Drops By 17.2%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,099. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

