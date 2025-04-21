Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 2,609,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

